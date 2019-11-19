At the ACT Arts Awards, CMAG

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Last night social snapper SENTHAN THANI captured a number of glamorous locals celebrating creatives in the region at the ACT Arts Awards.
Sandra Renew and Moya Pacey
Samara Purnell and John Lombard
Ruby Davey, Peter Robinson and Tom Woodward
Rowan Thomson and Jenna Lowe
Richard Scherer and Bruce Carmichael
Peter Hislop and Kate Mears
Nikole and Chris Neal with Mick Andrews
Moya and Brian Pacey with Sue Peachey and Rosa O’Kane
Mio Kuhnen and Taë Schmeisser
Michael Le Grand and Dianne Fogwell
Kelda McManus, Andrea Clifford-Jones and Nikole Neal
Katy Mutton and Meg Wilson
Julie Ryder, Keiko Schmeisser and Gilbert Riedelbauch
Ian McLean, Alpha Gregory and Lynne McLean
Hannah Keys and Nathan Rutups
Ginger Gorman and Rachel Evagelou
Dianne Fogwell and Keiko Schmeisser
Daniel and Zara Convery
Dale Middleby and Graham Skyring
Chris Neal and Ian McLean
Brooke Thomas and Gordon Ramsay
Andy and Marriott Colleen
