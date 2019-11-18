At the Canberra Cavalry season launch

By
Senthan Thani
-
Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the Canberra Cavalry season launch in Braddon.

Dan Amodio, Keith Ward, Adrian Dart and Theo Vassalakis
David Polkinghorne, Keith Ward and Donn McMichael
Jack Middleton, Jake Willsey, Tyler Leskiw and Logan Kingham
James Mulry and Taylor Kohlwey
Jordy Barley and Felipe Blanco
Julie Ehrlich and Mike Tyson
Megan Kate and J. J. Hoover
Michael McGoogan and Paul Kelly
Takamasa Kasai, Kosuke Sakaguchi and Shinichi Onuki
Theo and Stephanie Vassalakis with Greg Kent
Tucker Nathans and Lelia Bryant
Zach Wilson, Lee Mills and Cam Warner

Senthan Thani

