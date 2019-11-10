At the fall of the Berlin Wall’s 30th anniversary celebration

Senthan Thani
Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the fall of the Berlin Wall’s 30th anniversary celebration in Narrabundah. 

Berger Paul, Thomas Fitschen, Andrew Gaczol and Doris Grosse
Doris Grosse, Andrew Gaczol, Steve Wallace and Rachel Cremer
Edna Arillo, Edna Lazcano and Rocio Escobar
Juwon Hong and Christina Föllmann
Kristian and Bianca Makella
Natalia, Karol, Elzbieta and Dominik Iwanek
Peta Shepherd, Siw Wittkopf and Mark Thoener
Renate Zelger, Amalia Castillo Zelger and Edwin Castillo Martinez
Rowan Grigg and Livia Tigwell
Thomas Fitschen and Ilona Stoelken
Thomas Fuhrmann and Claudia Fuhrmann with Brad and Felix Rushbrook
Ulrike and Leela Ross
Yvonne Gritschneder with Max and Liam Maxwell
Zoe Whittaker and David Brow

