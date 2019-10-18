Share Canberra's trusted news:
Socials snapper KATE MATTHEWS was at the Hartley Cycle Challenge’s 20th anniversary dinner, at the Hellenic Club, Woden last night (October 18).
Jenny Hocking, Jo Bishop, Carol-Jane McManus and Keith Speldewinde
Katherine Yates and Simon Porombka
Andy and Libby Peel with Andrew Yates
Las Keeling, Mary-Elle Henshall and Eric Thauvette
Las Keeling, Harrison Milne and Peter Thorne
Deb Miller, Cam Sullings, Rosalie Krause and Chinedu Nwakor
Ed Hallett, Masumi Yamamoto and Wayne Vickers
Wendy Miller, Annette Thompson, Anthony Vincent, Dean Thompson and Jenni Vincent
Jenny Bates and Eileen Hull