At the launch of High Jinks

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Snapper SENTHAN THANI headed to the launch of High Jinks in Acton.
Travis Godde and Kasey Fox
Talia Liolios, Elie Aoun and Katerina Levantis
Oli Hughes and Lavanna Neal
Luke Robertson and Emma Hlubucek
Lucy Baker and Christa White
Lirne Adams, Ben Francis and Alec Bruce
Liam Camilleri and Tamzen Armer
Kaet Lovell, Fran Tapia and Noriel Calub
Jennifer Jackett and Rumtin Sepasspour
Daniel O’Malley, Laura Henwood and Paolo Nicolas
Brittany Stringer, Tristram Lilburne-Fini and Hugo Hughes
Abbie and Michelle Ho
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor