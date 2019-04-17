At the ‘The Dressmaker’ costume exhibition launch, NFSA

By
Luke Foster
-
Catherine Yeoman and Elizabeth Gehde
Clare Travers and Pippa Thorogood
Emma Eichler and Monica Penders
Ingrid and Brownyn Button
James Mackay, Sacha Horler and Jan Müller
Lauren McBryde and Narita Baier-Gorman
Lindy Beeley and Carol Cartwright
Melissa Holcroft and Edwina Jans
Michael and Alana Hyde with Arthur and Yole Lagos
Prachi Pandey and Ujwal Nirgudkar
Rod Butler and Leanne Patterson

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt Spanish Film Festival Fiesta, Acton
Next articleHave you seen Christopher?
Luke Foster
Luke Foster
After a 37-year career in the Regular Army, Luke Foster is now focused on developing his photography business Maun Luke Photography and, of course, his photographic skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply