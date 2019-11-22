At the Property Council’s Christmas party

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Social snapper SENTHAN THANI files from the Property Council of Australia’s Christmas party in Braddon.
Genevieve Kenyon-Slade, Tom Daly, Ross Laria, Joe Shevlin and Travis Doherty
Frederick Parsons and Beyonce Marques
Dania Khalil and Travis Doherty
Emily Dalton, Todd Volmari, Jordan Cross and Sarah Gladwish
Joy Wu, Brooke Stephens and Maria Jadric
James Baker, Wes Heather and Jack Bates
Ross Laria, Sarah Fulker, Bridget Mullumby, Olivia Willems and Taria Jankovic
Genevieve Kenyon-Slade, Joe Shevlin and Tom Daly
Shannon Watt, Courtney Keogh and Jesse Mason
Nick Oeding, Neil Jones, Emma Reynard and Seb Chan
Kate Mason, Jono Stone and Craig Dent
Blake Williams, Paolo Nicolas, Dominick Miranda and John Pierce
Peter Hoolihan and Eden Young
Venancia Kalema, Marko Osti, Kim Lizardo and Ruky Wang
Edwina Woods and Dominic Pelle
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor