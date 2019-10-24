Australia’s steak crown goes to The Royal

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN’s Royal Hotel has just won the crown for serving Australia’s best steak.

The title comes from a nationwide search of 1890 venues for the best pub meals across five categories including chicken parma, fish and chips, steak, burgers and pork ribs.

Royal Hotel owner Anthony McDonald says the steak is the culmination of a carefully managed journey from paddock to plate. The beef is locally grown and sourced from the Bungendore Butchery, with each cut aged for 100 days and professionally cut to portion size.

As part of the competition, the chefs behind the nation’s best pub meals will visit Melbourne where their winning dish will feature at pop-up restaurant, The Hungry Yak.