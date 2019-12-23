Baby and child locked and at risk in hell car

A BABY and a child have been left unattended in a car in the outdoor car park at the Mawson shops when the outside temperature was 34C and inside the vehicle as high as 64C. 

About 11.30am on Saturday (December 21) a member of the public called police to report an infant wrapped in a blanket and a child, believed to be about five years old, locked in a car.

Police say it is believed the children were left unattended in the vehicle for 10-15 minutes, with the engine off and one window left slightly ajar. The person responsible for the children returned to the vehicle and left the area before police arrived.

While an investigation is underway, police are urging the person responsible for placing both children at risk to present themselves at a police station.

Police say that anyone seeing a child trapped in a hot vehicle to call 000 for immediate assistance from police and ambulance. For animals trapped in a vehicle, call the RSPCA on 1300 777221 or, for police, 131 444.

