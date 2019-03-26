Bad weekend for motorcyclists in Gungahlin

By
CityNews
-

 

Police speed reading of 136 in an 80 zone.

A 24-year-old man, who returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.191, is heading to court for drink driving, driving without a licence, riding without a helmet and possession of illicit drugs after police responded to reports of a motorcyclist riding dangerously through Amaroo in the early hours of Friday (March 22).

His was one of three incidents involving motorcyclists in Gungahlin over the weekend.

In the second, a motorcyclist was injured in a collision between a utility and a motorcycle in Gungahlin about 12.10am on Saturday (March 23).

An alcohol breath test reading of 0.103.

And on Saturday evening, a 52-year-old man was involved in a collision in Franklin. The rider was not injured in the crash, but returned a positive breath analysis of 0.103. His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and police say he faces drink driving and speeding charges after he was allegedly detected travelling at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h speed zone.

The officer in charge of traffic operations, A/Sgt David Wills said he was disappointed by all three incidents.

“Investigations are continuing into how Saturday’s collision occurred, but this is another incident where a vulnerable road user has been injured,” said Acting Station Sergeant Wills.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to be careful on the ACT’s roads, and I wish I could say I’m surprised by the other two incidents. I’m not. This happens all too often, and there are no excuses for it.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleStrike me lucky, it’s almost wine week
Next articleDancing trumps West Side’s wet weather
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply