Bad weekend for motorcyclists in Gungahlin

A 24-year-old man, who returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.191, is heading to court for drink driving, driving without a licence, riding without a helmet and possession of illicit drugs after police responded to reports of a motorcyclist riding dangerously through Amaroo in the early hours of Friday (March 22).

His was one of three incidents involving motorcyclists in Gungahlin over the weekend.

In the second, a motorcyclist was injured in a collision between a utility and a motorcycle in Gungahlin about 12.10am on Saturday (March 23).

And on Saturday evening, a 52-year-old man was involved in a collision in Franklin. The rider was not injured in the crash, but returned a positive breath analysis of 0.103. His licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and police say he faces drink driving and speeding charges after he was allegedly detected travelling at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h speed zone.

The officer in charge of traffic operations, A/Sgt David Wills said he was disappointed by all three incidents.

“Investigations are continuing into how Saturday’s collision occurred, but this is another incident where a vulnerable road user has been injured,” said Acting Station Sergeant Wills.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to be careful on the ACT’s roads, and I wish I could say I’m surprised by the other two incidents. I’m not. This happens all too often, and there are no excuses for it.”