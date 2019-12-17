Be surprised at what’s inside!

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE’S something for the whole family to enjoy this summer at MoAD in Old Parliament House, the spiritual home of Australia’s democracy.

From fun family spaces with games and dress ups, to authentically restored heritage areas and contemporary exhibitions, MoAD offers an adventure in one iconic building.

“Step back in time to the Bob Hawke era in the restored Prime Minister’s suite or absorb history by sitting in the House of Representatives and Senate Chambers,” says marketing manager, Melissa Holcroft.

“Let our guides take you on a tour so you don’t miss a thing.”

Free building tours depart throughout the day and showcase the building’s highlights and history.

The upcoming Animal House or Ghost Hunters tours offer a whole new way to see the building.

Explore MoAD’s latest exhibitions at your own pace. Be moved and inspired by first-hand stories of journalists on the front line for the battle for truth in the exhibition Truth, Power and a Free Press.

You’ll see objects from Australia’s media history brought together for the first time and hear stories direct from some of Australia’s leading journalists including Joanne McCarthy, Hedley Thomas, Laura Murphy-Oates, Hamish Macdonald, Adele Ferguson and more.

You will leave moved, excited and empowered to navigate filter bubbles, fake news and the importance of trusted media sources in a healthy democracy.

Or laugh out loud at some of this year’s best political cartoons in Behind the Lines, where 2019’s politics is seen through the frame of Aussie rock music.

“You can even release your inner rockstar with dress ups and air guitar,” Melissa says.

Stop by Yours Faithfully and show the kids what letter writing was like before iPads and social media.

In an age of pithy one liners, text messages and FaceTime, letter writing might seem redundant.

Yet rediscovering this lost art reminds us to slow down and express our inner thoughts with others. A handwritten letter can become a keepsake of cherished memories, opinions and ideas or expressed love.

“Why not write Christmas thank yous or letters to friends on vintage typewriters – and let MoAD post them for you?” Melissa says.

The kids can have even more hands-on fun joining in the free, daily, facilitated craft activities in the PlayUP exhibition.

And if your New Year’s resolution is to make some changes and have more fun, join the UPrising event on Sunday, January 12, from 9am-12pm, to meet inspiring people who are improving the world one project at a time.

“With activities for all ages in our beautiful House of Representatives and Senate courtyards, UPrising is a sensational way to start your year,” Melissa says.

Bring your imagination for hands-on activities, like crafting accessories and designing cities with recycled materials.

Enjoy the festival atmosphere, join in with the jams at our ukulele drop-in corner or make sweet music with our marimba percussionist using bespoke water chimes.

Relax with coffee in the lounge areas and, if you just want to spend time with a good book, you can bring one from home and swap it at the street libraries in the Senate courtyard.

In between visiting all that’s on offer, sit and relax in the café or restaurant and enjoy a coffee, cold drink, snack or lunch.

“Whether you’re visiting for an hour or a day, MoAD makes you feel right at home,” Melissa says.

“Don’t worry if you don’t get to see everything the first time – come back and visit again. You’re always welcome at MoAD.”

MoAD at Old Parliament House, 18 King George Terrace, Parkes, ACT. Opening hours: open daily 9am-5pm (closed Christmas Day). Entry: $2 adults; $1 concessions; $5 family; children under five free.