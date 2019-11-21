Berry has a footstamp over Federal funding

DESPITE the ACT’s population growing at one of the fastest rates in the country, Canberra has received little national infrastructure funding from the Commonwealth Government, according to Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry.

Yvette Berry

“During the last two terms of the federal Liberal government, the ACT has received just 0.8 per cent of national infrastructure funding,” Ms Berry says.

“The Federal Liberal government simply doesn’t care about Canberrans.”

Ms Berry says light rail to Woden, which will significantly benefit Commonwealth employees who work along the corridor and create thousands of jobs during construction, is an ideal project that the Commonwealth could have financially supported.

 

