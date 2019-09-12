Bid low to build a large-scale battery for Canberra

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury

THE lowest bidder in a “reverse auction” will be contracted by the ACT government to build a large-scale battery in the ACT, according to Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury. 

Mr Rattenbury says the construction of about 250 megawatts of a new renewable energy generation will ensure the ACT maintains at least 100 per cent renewable electricity into mid 2020.

Through this auction, Mr Rattenbury says the ACT government will also require successful bidders to deliver large scale battery storage capability located in the ACT.

The total battery storage required will be 20 megawatts and 40 megawatt hours.

“It will also support the ACT electricity grid, helping to manage fluctuations in grid voltage and frequency, remove the need to upgrade network infrastructure, store excess electricity from renewable electricity sources, and provide power to help avoid blackouts during periods of high demand and when large fossil fuel generators fail in heatwave conditions,” he says.

“The battery could power 25,000 typical houses for two hours.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAt the ‘Dreamworks Animation’ opening, Acton
Next articleHundreds of drivers still caught on their phones
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply