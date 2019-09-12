Bid low to build a large-scale battery for Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE lowest bidder in a “reverse auction” will be contracted by the ACT government to build a large-scale battery in the ACT, according to Climate Change Minister Shane Rattenbury.

Mr Rattenbury says the construction of about 250 megawatts of a new renewable energy generation will ensure the ACT maintains at least 100 per cent renewable electricity into mid 2020.

Through this auction, Mr Rattenbury says the ACT government will also require successful bidders to deliver large scale battery storage capability located in the ACT.

The total battery storage required will be 20 megawatts and 40 megawatt hours.

“It will also support the ACT electricity grid, helping to manage fluctuations in grid voltage and frequency, remove the need to upgrade network infrastructure, store excess electricity from renewable electricity sources, and provide power to help avoid blackouts during periods of high demand and when large fossil fuel generators fail in heatwave conditions,” he says.

“The battery could power 25,000 typical houses for two hours.”