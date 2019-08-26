Big fines for misleading fuel prices

NEW laws are prohibiting service stations from advertising discounted prices, such as those that require a discount voucher or an in-store purchase, according to Consumer Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury. 

From today (August 26), Mr Rattenbury says service stations who do not comply with the new law could be faced with penalties of up to $16,200 (for a body corporate).

This follows recent amendments to the Fair Trading (Fuel Prices) Act 1993 (ACT), which now makes it an offence for service stations to display a discounted fuel price on a price board.

But, Mr Rattenbury says schemes – such as four cents off per litre – can still be advertised, however, the price displayed must be the full price available to all motorists.

“These changes will ensure Canberrans aren’t lured into service stations by discounted prices that require a shopper docket, in-store purchase or membership of a loyalty rewards program,” he says.

“Service station retailers will need to ensure that from today their fuel price boards are kept up-to-date so that they never display a price less than the price at the pump.”

Mr Rattenbury says Access Canberra will undertake proactive checks at service stations across the ACT.

He says if Canberrans notice any discrepancies between an advertised price on a fuel board and the price at the pump, they can report it to Access Canberra on 13 22 81.

