Bikie suspects in Kambah late-night house fire

POLICE believe a suspicious house fire in Kambah late on Thursday night (November 21) was targeted and are exploring links to outlawed motorcycle gangs. 

Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage in the belief one or more people entered the house in Chirnside Place and deliberately set it on fire. Two vehicles at the house also had damage unrelated to the fire.

Two residents escaped the house unharmed with the fire damaging the entranceway and living area of the house.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the Kambah area between 10pm and midnight on Thursday night should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

