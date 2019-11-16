Blaze in Gowrie unit lounge room

THE lounge room of a Gowie unit was extensively damaged by fire this morning (November 16).
Residents of the Denehy Place apartment fled the unit safely before two Fire & Rescue pumpers completely extinguished the fire.
