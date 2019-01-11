THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning Canberrans of possible flash flooding as severe thunderstorms hit the Territory. Damaging winds and large hailstones are also likely. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Move cars […]
BOM warns rain may lead to flooding
THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning Canberrans of possible flash flooding as severe thunderstorms hit the Territory.
Damaging winds and large hailstones are also likely.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move cars away from trees
- Secure or put away loose items
- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don’t walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
