Bomb squad called to Mawson drug lab

A BOMB squad was called to an illicit drug laboratory in Mawson after police discovered potentially dangerous items during a search warrant this morning (March 22).

After searching the residence on Wilkins Street police believe the lab was being used to manufacture methamphetamine.

A 39-year-old Mawson man was arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing and police may remain at the scene for several days.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6376373.