Bonython offender nearly stabs man to death

A BONYTHON man has been charged with attempted murder after he nearly stabbed a man to death more than a month ago.

The man, a 29-year-old, was found near his victim, who had a stab wound in the middle of his upper chest, on Friday, June 28, at about 9.15pm.

Paramedics stabilised the victim and transported him to hospital.

The 29-year-old was initially charged with intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm but today (August 6) additional charges of attempted murder and of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, will be laid against the man.

Police will allege the man and the victim had an altercation that lead to the stabbing at the Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6411711.