Book now to be sure of school holiday fun

SCHOOL holidays are almost here. And since it’s the last break before winter, “CityNews” is featuring a bunch of outdoor and indoor activities to keep the kids (and bigger kids) busy over the weeks off.

Limited spots for eggciting event

GUNGAHLIN Marketplace is running exciting and free activities for children over the Easter school holidays, says marketing manager Beth Gooch.

“Our main goal is to provide a really fun and welcoming spot for families to not just do the shopping but also be entertained over the school holidays,” she says.

“The activities will be super entertaining and are designed to be hands-on, which allows children to be creative.”

But Beth says the big event will be the Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20.

Families can take part anytime between 10am and 1pm but Beth says it’s important ro register because it’s limited to 200 children.

“Children accompanied by a parent or guardian register with our event staff, and off they go,” she says.

“Children are given their clues at the front of Big W and at the end of the hunt, children receive a bag of eight chocolate eggs from the Easter bunny.”

For families who can’t make the big hunt, Beth says there’s something on most days between 10am and 1pm.

“It’s really flexible because we’re trying to make it easy for families,” she says.

“Gungahlin Marketplace is a community focused and family friendly place with great parking, stroller parking, a parents’ room and a free playground.”

Gungahlin Marketplace, 30 and 33 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin. Visit marketplacegungahlin.com.au

World-class programs for creative kids

AEON Academy is a cultural organisation and locally-based not-for-profit providing world-class programs to creative kids for more than 15 years, says artistic director Teffany Thiedeman.

“These autumn holidays, let your kids experience our specialised program streams available every day of our jam-packed holiday program,” she says.

“In the visual arts stream, your child can choose from a suite of exciting art workshops including artist-led printmaking, ceramics, mixed media sculpture and painting.

“For theatrical kids, the dramatic adventures program offers the opportunity to explore the diverse realms of history and fantasy through live-action challenges, improvisation, storytelling and dramatic make-believe,” says Teffany.

Aeon Academy also offers a foundation program for 5-13 year-olds, which combines art and craft activities, guided nature play, construction and active games.

“Three-to-six-year-olds will love our specialised program that includes imagination and nature play, dress ups and storytelling in a nurturing environment,” she says.

More at aeonacademy.com.au. Book via email to info@aeonacademy.com or call 6132 4268.

Enjoy the best of birds

GET up close and personal with a range of birds at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary.

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has about 550 birds from about 60 different species.

“The aviary is great fun for all ages. You have the chance to get up close and personal with a range of birds,” says Mick Logan, owner and manager of the aviary.

“While not all birds will interact with you, you get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild.

“We give you a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

Mick says that people are welcome to take photos of the birds.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Canberra Walk-In Aviary, 8 O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au