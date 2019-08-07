Boy approached by man in Phillip

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN eight-year-old boy was allegedly approached by a man while he was riding his scooter at Eddison Park in Phillip yesterday (August 6).

The boy ran to his father after being approached by the man at about 4.45pm, near a set of outdoor gym equipment at Eddison Park.

The father then went up to the man, and when he did, the man ran to the Woden Cemetery Car Park, where he got into a brown/gold Range Rover 4WD. He left the car park, driving onto Yamba Drive towards the Canberra Hospital.

He is described, Caucasian, of medium build, with short hair, clean shaven, wearing a lime green shirt with a logo, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6425303. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDictionary collects unique nicknames of places
Next articleChoosing the retirement that’s best for you
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply