Boy approached by man in Phillip

AN eight-year-old boy was allegedly approached by a man while he was riding his scooter at Eddison Park in Phillip yesterday (August 6).

The boy ran to his father after being approached by the man at about 4.45pm, near a set of outdoor gym equipment at Eddison Park.

The father then went up to the man, and when he did, the man ran to the Woden Cemetery Car Park, where he got into a brown/gold Range Rover 4WD. He left the car park, driving onto Yamba Drive towards the Canberra Hospital.

He is described, Caucasian, of medium build, with short hair, clean shaven, wearing a lime green shirt with a logo, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6425303.