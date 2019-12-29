Brave customers foil supermarket robbery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BRAVE customers foiled a knifepoint robbery by two men at the Woolworths supermarket in Calwell on Saturday evening (December 28).

During a short scuffle, a customer received a laceration to one hand before one of the offenders dropped his knife and was restrained by customers until police arrived. The other offender ran away.

Following a report from a member of the public, he was found hiding in a nearby garage and arrested. The 24-year-old man will face charges of joint commission of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, trespass and breach of intensive correction order.

The other alleged offender, a 27-year-old man, will face charges of joint commission of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon and breach of parole.

The men will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (December 30).

Police say they were grateful to the members of the public who provided information and assistance that aided in these apprehensions.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.