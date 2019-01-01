SUMMERNATS starts tomorrow at Exhibition Park in Canberra and that will bring into effect road closures and changed traffic arrangements until the car event closes on Sunday (January 6). Rolling closures will be in place for […]
Breaking: House ablaze in Oxley
PM UPDATE at https://citynews.com.au/2019/police-to-look-at-oxley-house-blaze/
FIREFIGHTERS are working to extinguish a house fire on Haugh Place in Oxley.
At about 10am today (January 2), multiple Emergency Triple Zero calls were received reporting visible fire in a backyard moving towards the house.
ACT Fire & Rescue responded with three pumpers, the breathing apparatus van and two commanders.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics are also on scene. No injuries have been reported at this stage.
