Breaking: House ablaze in Oxley

PM UPDATE at https://citynews.com.au/2019/police-to-look-at-oxley-house-blaze/

 

FIREFIGHTERS are working to extinguish a house fire on Haugh Place in Oxley.

At about 10am today (January 2), multiple Emergency Triple Zero calls were received reporting visible fire in a backyard moving towards the house.

ACT Fire & Rescue responded with three pumpers, the breathing apparatus van and two commanders.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics are also on scene. No injuries have been reported at this stage.

