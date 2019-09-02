Bright concert sings of spring

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / “Handel and his Rivals”, Adhoc Baroque, at St Paul’s Church, Manuka. September 1. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

ALMOST every composer has a rival. You don’t have to look hard at the history of music to see this. But Handel, with his musical superiority, may have had many.

Adhoc Baroque celebrated the beginning of spring with a concert that featured the music of Handel, Porpora, Pepusch, and Bononcini. Performing were Greta Claringbould, soprano; Barbara Gilby, violin; Sam Payne, cello; Maartje Sevenster, mezzo-soprano and Peter Young on the harpsichord.

Handel knew several composers of his day, and many were seriously good. However, there is no evidence of any actual hostility between them as the program guide suggests. But there probably was. Music is a competitive business, especially when it comes to music prizes, which existed in Handel’s day.

Beginning with a sprightly work by Handel, “Se tu non lasci amore”, Claringbould and Sevenster were immediately on song with fine accompaniment from Payne and Young. It was a fitting song for the first day of spring.

Then another song to celebrate the start of the season, “The Spring” by German composer Johann Christoph Pepusch. Sung by Claringbould and Gilby joined in on her violin playing beautifully as a response to the soprano. This tuneful song that sings of spring, which sounded operatic at times, was a delight for the ears. It was perfectly balanced between soprano, violin, cello and harpsichord.

The song “Il nume d’Amore” (The Name of Love) by Italian composer Giovanni Bononcini, who was largely thought of as Handel’s rival in England, was sung by both singers. This love song was full of adoration for another and passionate statements from the heart. So was the singing. Set over six stanza-like sections, it contained many delightful parts of duet singing. The two voices sounding against one another were also played out well by the singers.

Next came an aria by Nicola Porpora, a male composer and singing teacher who had a famous student, the castrato Farinelli. A movie of Farinelli’s life was shot in 1994. This was sung by Sevenster and again joined by Gilby. The odd lyrics of this song talked of God, animals, torment, fields and freedom. The lyrics defied the sheer beauty of its setting and Sevenster’s perfect mezzo voice fitted wonderfully. This was perhaps the best song of the day and there was an audible sigh of joy from one in the audience after it finished.

Handel’s “Langue, geme” came next. This complex work for both singers showed Handel at his refined best. The balance between the voices and the style showed a master composer at work, perhaps one with no rivals at all.

Finishing off with “Della fragile mia vita” from Porpora again, was as Young said, meant to be sung by an angel, at least by angelic voices. It was lucky that he had two on hand to sing this tender song. All performers joined in for this final work, which had many moments of bright entertainment.

For the first day of spring, this short concert of just under an hour, left the audience blooming with applause and gratitude for such a fine performance.