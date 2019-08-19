Drug crackdown saw 18 arrested around Thredbo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EIGHTEEN people were arrested for offences, including dug offences, in licensed premises in Jindabyne, Thredbo and Perisher over the weekend.

From Friday (August 16) to Saturday local police took part in a two-day operation, arresting people for a range of offences including drug supply, possession and fail to quit.

As part of the two-day operation, police patrolled 13 licensed premises and searched 60 people.

Eight people were issued court notices for possessing prohibited drugs, five people were issued with a cannabis caution, three people were issued with move on directions and one person was issued a fail to quit charge.

