Burch calls for free travel amid bus chaos

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING thousands of reports of bus driver shortages and weekend service cancellations, Shadow Transport Minister Candice Burch is calling for the ACT government to let commuters travel free until the issues are resolved.

According to a response to a question on notice, Ms Burch says there have been 2482 weekend service failures reported since the overhaul of the bus network.

“Weekend bus users should travel free until the Labor-Greens Government can guarantee reliable weekend services,” Ms Burch says.

“The Labor-Greens Government promised more weekend services under the new network. Instead, people relying on public transport over the weekend have been forced to wait for long periods, sometimes well over an hour, for their bus.

“Adding insult to injury, passengers are often not notified of service cancellations. It’s unfair to expect people to pay for a service that may or may not show up.”