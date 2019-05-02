Burst water main floods Higgins

A BURST water main has caused flooding in the Higgins area.

Social media users from several Belconnen suburbs have taken to Icon Water’s Twitter page demanding answers after experiencing water discolouration and reduced water pressure.

Hi @iconwater , any reason for my water to be this colour today ?

I’m in Flynn, ACT pic.twitter.com/IffkDVa5Oa — Felipe (@felipeg79) May 2, 2019

Icon Water says water discolouration and reduced pressure may be experienced across Belconnen for the next 24 hours.

“We do not recommend drinking or using water that looks, smells or tastes objectionable,” it says.

Icon Water is currently on site and undertaking repairs and assisting residents.