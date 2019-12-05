Bus usage drops in three Canberra regions

RECENT public transport patronage data, collected over a three month period, shows a fall in people using buses in three Canberra regions. 

The data, which shows a fall in bus usage in Woden, Belconnen and Tuggeranong, was released by ACT Greens transport spokesperson Caroline Le Couteur today (December 5) after obtaining it from Questions on Notice.

Ms Le Couteur says while Network 19 has seen improved services, there are also parts of Canberra that are worse off.

Daily average number of journeys on bus and light rail.

Overall public transport patronage is up by 6 per cent from the 2018 September quarter to the 2019 September quarter with an increase of transport use in Weston Creek and Gungahlin, however, patronage from the Woden Valley, Belconnen and Tuggeranong has fallen.

Daily average number of journeys on bus and light rail.

Most fare types are seeing more patronage, including full fare, school students and concessions but tertiary student patronage is down.

“After six months of seeing how Network 19 works for passengers, the government needs to fix the identified problems while keeping the gains,” Ms Le Couteur says.

“Scrapping Network 19 is not the answer because areas like Weston Creek have really benefitted. Instead, it is time to make changes that improve services for people in the Woden Valley, Belconnen and Tuggeranong.”

