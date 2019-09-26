Buses run free to Raiders game

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH a sold-out crowd heading to GIO Stadium tomorrow (September 27) night for the Raiders verse South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL preliminary final, ticket holders are being encouraged to take advantage of free transport to the game.

Free buses will be running to and from the game between the major centres – Belconnen, Gungahlin, City, Woden, Tuggeranong and Queanbeyan – with over 45 active services on Friday night.

Free travel is also available on all light rail services after 4pm tomorrow to pre-purchased ticket holders, who will need to present their ticket to the bus driver when boarding or to Canberra Metro staff upon request.

The ACT government says motorists can expect heavy traffic and major delays around the stadium and surrounding roads in Bruce.