Bushfire closes Tidbindilla reserve

TIDBINDILLA Nature Reserve remains closed after lightning sparked a bushfire there yesterday (Friday, January 18).

It’s one of two fires, which the ACT Emergency Services Agency is monitoring. The other is west of Corin Dam at Mount Gingera.

Aircraft have today been water bombing the area Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve area and Ground crews are walking into the area to dampen down a couple of hot spots identified. There are no visible signs of flames or smoke and the reserve remains closed.

Two crews remain on site at Mount Gingera monitoring the area but are expected to finish activities by the evening. The fire has not increased in size.