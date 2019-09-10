Businesses urged to take part in coffee cup trial

The ACT government is trying to reduce the use of disposable coffee cups.

THE ACT government is calling on organisations across the Canberra region to take part in a coffee cup trial.

The 12-month trial will see a swap and go model that will be free for local cafes and customers to participate in.

It will encourage a reuse system for customers and will allow them to get a coffee from one café and be able to return the cup to another participating café.

Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury says Australian’s consume more than 50,000 cups of coffee every 30 minutes.

“With this trial, we’re encouraging more Canberrans to make the simple switch from disposable to reusable,” he says.

Organisations interested in delivering the trial can contact the Actsmart team at actsmartbusiness@act.gov.au

