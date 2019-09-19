Calling all frog watchers…

FROGWATCH is looking for volunteers to help next month with the community-driven annual FrogCensus, which monitors frog populations in the ACT.

This year the FrogCensus runs throughout the whole of October, to maximise opportunities to hear and record local frog species.

Frogwatch ACT and Region is run by the Ginninderra Catchment Group through funding provided by the ACT government.

The group says participation is easy and requires a visit one or more local frog-breeding sites (usually a pond or lake or wetland) on a few evenings during October to record the frog calls then upload them to the Frogwatch site.

There are two training events to be held at the Jerrabomberra Wetlands office, 2 Dairy Road, Fyshwick, 6pm-8.30 on the Fridays of September 27 and October 18. All participants will receive a Frogwatch kit.

An introductory talk (6pm-7.15pm) will explain what frog watchers have to do and is followed by a practical session (7.15pm-8.30pm) of a walk around part of Jerrabomberra Wetlands to investigate frog habitat and behaviour.

All new Frogwatch volunteers must attend one a training session and bookings are essential at jerrabomberrawetlands.org.au/events-and-activities 

 

