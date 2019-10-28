Calls to strip Canberra Grammar of government funding

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Terry Snow.

THE Australian Education Union are calling on the ACT government and the Commonwealth Government to strip funding from Canberra Grammar School after it received a $20 million donation from Canberra Airport owner Terry Snow. 

Following the donation, which made the donation to the school as part of its 90th anniversary year, the AEU ACT Branch Council, representing more than 3700 public educators, unanimously carried a motion asking the ACT and Commonwealth Government to “recall the millions of dollars per year in recurrent and capital funding that the school receives from tax payers and rate payers”.

“Noting that the school reportedly also receives more than $34 million per year in fees paid by parents, council contends that there is no purpose for or entitlement to such largesse from government,” the motion reads.

“Council requests that any planned future government funding earmarked for Canberra Grammar School be immediately repurposed to directly support the education (preferably the music education) of the ACT’s disadvantaged students, the overwhelming majority of whom are in public schools. 

“Council remains outraged that Australia’s school education system is one of the most socially segregated in the world and that the funding of Australian schools is becoming increasingly inequitable. It is a national scandal, and this most recent Snow gift is a perfect vignette of the intolerable inequity that exists.

“Nobody can or should control how Terry Snow donates his money, but governments have a responsibility to provide financial subsidies and support to Australians who need it, an example of which is our aged pension system, and to not waste precious tax expenditure on those who do not need it.”

The donation by Mr Snow follows the $8 million gift of the Snow Centre for Education in the Asian Century to Canberra Grammar School in 2014-2015.

Terry Snow tips another $20 million into his old school

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLetters / Trolley laws untroubled by any prosecutions
Next articleLet’s talk about the bees and the trees
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply