Canberra experts with a variety of skills to share

THERE’S no shortage of experts in Canberra. In every suburb, there’s businesses that have built years of experience and skills in their area of expertise. Whether that be in finance, jewellery, travel or home improvements “CityNews” speaks with a variety of experts, passionate about sharing their skills and services with the ACT region.

Jane helps small businesses thrive

SINCE opening 13 years ago Hadrill Accounting has established itself as being experts in helping small businesses thrive, says owner Jane Hadrill.

“Many of our clients have been with us for more than 10 years and the team has had the satisfaction of seeing businesses grow from just an idea on paper to a thriving, integral part of the Canberra community,” says Jane, who gives business owners the tools to make the right decisions.

Getting businesses organised is important, too, and Jane says the Hadrill Accounting team offers its clients essential services such as mid-year reviews, end of year tax planning and budgeting advice.

But it’s not all business for Jane and her team, who make a point of getting to know the clients well.

Whether that be getting her car serviced by a mechanic who’s her client or popping in to a client’s retail business, Jane loves to see them in action and witness their success first hand.

“It gives me a better understanding of how the business works and what could make it thrive,” she says.

“When I see the business in action, my clients become much more than just numbers on a page.”

For businesses that are starting out, Jane also runs a regular short course at CIT called “Get Smarter about Running your Small Business”. The next course starts on October 16 and people can enrol at citsolutions.edu.au

Hadrill Accounting, 3/6 Dacre Street, Mitchell. Call 6154 7792 or visit hadrillaccounting.com.au

Master jeweller creates one-off pieces

SPECIALISING in custom-made jewellery and laser engraving, Clover Jewellery’s master jeweller James Oh has 30 years’ experience in designing and creating beautiful jewellery, says Veronica Oh.

“If people are looking for an intricate and sophisticated design, James hand-makes jewellery with a speciality in styles seen in both Japan and Australia,” she says.

“This means that if the customers have a design or an idea that they’ve always wanted to put together or bring to life, we are able to do that and guide the customer through the designing process.

“When you are able to add a little bit of your own idea, design or message, it usually means that you are creating something that is unique and probably the only one in the world.”

For customers after ideas for gifts, Veronica says pearls often make stunning presents.

“They are elegant and classy and can suit almost every occasion,” she says.

“Whether they are earrings, a necklace or a set, their classic designs mean they are usually fail proof.”

She says jewellery pieces with birthstones are also popular with customers wanting to create a unique gift for someone special.

Clover Jewellery, Unit 2, 16 Bougainville Street, Griffith. Call 6295 8545, email clover.manuka@gmail.com or visit @cloverjewellerycanberra on Facebook.

Karen makes double glazing stylish

THE longest running uPVC double glazing company in the ACT, Solace Creations has been helping Canberrans keep their homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer for 13 years, says owner Karen Porter.

“Our customers draw on our expertise and experience to custom-design windows to give their homes the best outcomes for comfort as well as looking great,” she says.

She says the all-female sales team at Solace Creations pride themselves on offering a friendly and warm customer service when they deliver any range of double glazed windows, doors and skylights.

“We are not just focussed on double glazing and all the benefits it provides, we are also focussed on how to make your home more beautiful,” she says.

Solace Creations’ dedicated in-house installation team manage the professional installation of the new windows that are all Australian made and meet Australian standards.

Karen says Solace Creations has the largest double glazing showroom in Canberra and she recommends people visit them to see the products and speak to the team about a home consultation.

“We are the experts in the market. Why would you go anywhere else but Solace Creations?” says Karen.

Solace Creations, 17 Townsville Street, Fyshwick. Call 6260 1621 or visit solacecreations.com.au

Supporting seniors with information

COUNCIL on the Ageing (COTA ACT) exists to protect, promote and advocate for the interests of older people in the ACT, says communications manager Catherine Adcock.

Located at the Hughes Community Centre, COTA does this through a range of ways such as providing a free drop in and information phone service to help seniors navigate a number of issues from transport to advice on the aged care system.

“We are able to advise people who are looking to get help to remain in their homes as well as provide information on downsizing and retirement villages,” says Catherine.

“We hold a lot of events throughout the year and hold regular information sessions on topics such as health and the aged care system.

“We recently held an information session about the rollout of NBN which was very popular.”

COTA produces a range of brochures and a directory of services on various topics to help seniors.

One service is its ACT seniors card discount directory, which is a biennial publication that lists hundreds of discounts on goods and services. About 45,000 copies are distributed across the ACT and the directory can also be accessed online.

Catherine recommends seniors sign up to the COTA e-newsletter or give the office a call to keep up with the latest information and events they can access.

More information at cotaact.org.au

Experienced in planning perfect holidays

CAPITAL Travel Manuka has serviced the travel needs of Canberrans for more than 32 years as an accredited boutique agency, says owner Lisa Calabria.

Backed by a team of eight travel agents, Capital Travel Manuka shares more than 170 years’ experience between them, making them experts in planning the perfect holiday.

Lisa says the passionate staff has extensive knowledge of many destinations and products such as various cruises, tours and sights.

“This enables us to design and create unique travel experiences together with our clients,” she says.

“We believe it is important to have interaction with our clients and get to know them and ensure that we build the right itinerary for that traveller.”

In partnership with Cruiseco, Capital Travel Manuka offers unique cruise and stay packages to clients as well as exclusive access to music cruises such as Bravo, Rock the Boat and Cruisin’ Country.

“We often have access to offers that may not be advertised and have good relationships with many travel providers which can sometimes lead to extra benefits for our clients,” says Lisa.

Capital Travel Manuka, 24 Bougainville Street, Manuka. Visit capitaltravel.com.au or call 6295 2733.

Specialists with unique network solutions

OPTICAL Solutions Australia, the largest independently Australian-owned company for network solutions and distribution, says it provides high quality products and an excellent service.

Through its Australia-wide network of fully-stocked warehouses, Optical Solutions Australia carries an extensive range of fibre optic solutions and copper structured solutions, network solutions, CCTV systems and test and measurement equipment.

It also stocks tools and supplies, intercom systems and a full range of communication cabinets.

While Optical Solutions Australia is the biggest in the market, the small ACT branch, of only three team members, says it offers a lot from the staff’s combined knowledge and skills.

Account manager Evan Waugh says their strength lies in the extensive training of the team.

“We have more inhouse knowledge and training than others in the industry,” he says.

Covering a wide variety of areas such as electrical, communications and audio visual, Evan says it makes them network specialists and experts of fibre optic needs.

“We take pride in the fact that we service our customers with unique solutions,” he says.

Optical Solutions Australia, 22 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call 6162 4600 or visit opticalsolutions.com.au

Exercising to better health

EXERCISE is the most underutilised and highly effective treatment which makes a positive impact on both physical and mental health, says the owner of Canberra Rehabilitation Professionals, Lea McKaskill.

Which is why the registered exercise physiologists at Canberra Rehabilitation Professionals provide exercise therapy individually or in small groups, for the prevention and management of chronic disease, injury and disability.

“We pride ourselves on safe, effective exercise prescription in a non-intimidating environment in state of the art facilities in the Stellar Canberra building in Woden,” Lea says.

“We design, implement and monitor each program specific to the client’s fitness level, medical conditions, injuries and goals.”

Lea says that their exercise physiologists specialise in hydrotherapy, pre and post rehabilitation of all medical and orthopaedic surgeries, ante and post-natal fitness, cardiac rehabilitation as well as management of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cancer, osteoporosis, diabetes, autoimmune disorders and metabolic disorders.

“We are specialists with many years of experience as preferred providers for Defence and DVA injured or unwell clientele,” she says.

“We are also passionate about the positive effects of using exercise as medicine and are proud to be affiliated with the national FearLess conversation on PTSD.”

Canberra Rehabilitation Professionals are registered with Medicare, work cover and most health funds.

Capital Rehabilitation Professionals, Stellar, Health and Wellness Building, 50 Launceston Street, Phillip. Call Lea on 0418 811156 or Hayley on 0421 759844 or visit capitalrehabprofessionals.com.au

Tax specialists do more than tax

WITH a specialisation in tax, the owner of ACT Tax Agents, Robert Ingle, says they do a lot more than tax alone.

“I consider what I do as akin to being a GP in the financial world,” Robert says.

“I have associations with different types of financial planners, mortgage brokers, general insurance experts [and can help with] income protection and salary packaging.

“I am also a fully licensed real estate agent with a relationship with LJ Hooker in Weston Creek.

“When a client comes into the office to do their tax, I ask a lot of questions about how they do their job or business to maximise their deductions.

“If they have a lot of debt, I recommend that they need income protection.

“If they receive too much interest, a financial planner can help them. Or they might be in a position to salary sacrifice and don’t know how to go about it. I help and guide a lot of people in this regard.”

If clients are behind with their tax lodgements, Robert says he helps take away their fear by processing the returns and negotiating with the ATO if need be.

“Above all I do not rush people. I am here for my clients all year round,” he says.

ACT Tax Agents, 1a 2-14 Hughes Place, Hughes. Call 6101 7823, email Robert at robert@acttaxagents.com or visit acttaxagents.com