Canberra faces a three day fire ban

THE ACT will face a three day total fire ban starting from midnight tonight (December 18) to midnight Saturday (December 21), according to ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan.

ACT ESA say the forecast fire danger rating for the coming days will reach severe. This means if a fire starts it may be uncontrollable and move quickly.

Over the next few days the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting hot, very dry and moderately windy conditions, with predicted temperatures expected to get up to 42C.

A smoke haze is likely to remain in the region for the coming days due to fire activity in NSW. Smoke will increase and reduce in the ACT as wind direction changes.

ACT ESA say residents in bushfire prone areas are urged to review their bushfire survival plan or, if they don’t have a plan in place, take the time to create one.