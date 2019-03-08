Canberra first: Man struck by tram

By
CityNews
-

A MAN has been taken to Canberra Hospital after being struck by a tram in Civic this morning. 

Canberra tram.

Emergency Services says that at around 7.47am they were called to an accident at the intersection of Cooyong Street and Northbourne Avenue in Canberra City.

A male pedestrian is believed to have been struck by a light rail vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with leg and upper-body injuries.

He is the first reported member of the public to be struck by a tram. Trams are currently being tested and drivers trained ahead of their impending public launch.

