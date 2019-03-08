Canberra first: Man struck by tram

A MAN has been taken to Canberra Hospital after being struck by a tram in Civic this morning.

Emergency Services says that at around 7.47am they were called to an accident at the intersection of Cooyong Street and Northbourne Avenue in Canberra City.

A male pedestrian is believed to have been struck by a light rail vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with leg and upper-body injuries.

He is the first reported member of the public to be struck by a tram. Trams are currently being tested and drivers trained ahead of their impending public launch.