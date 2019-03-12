Canberra man dies in crash near Goulburn

By
CityNews
-

THE driver of a semi-trailer has died after it overturned in the northbound lanes of the Federal Highway near Goulburn this morning (March 13). 

The 56-year-old Canberra man was carrying a generator when the truck rolled at 5.20am.

Officers from The Hume Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. 

