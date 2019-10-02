Canberra Railway Museum gains steam

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE years after the Canberra Railway Museum spiralled into liquidation, the museum is now ready to re-open its doors.

The museum, which was forced to close its doors in November 2016 following an overwhelming build up of debt, will re-open to the public this Sunday (October 6).

Museum director John Cheeseman says the museum’s mission is very much focused on protecting the valuable heritage rail assets in their care whilst returning the Canberra Railway Museum to its core purpose for the benefit of the people of Canberra and the broader capital region.

“Over 100 people have already demonstrated their strong support for the museum by joining our not for profit charity, but much still remains to be done and we are looking for more local people to join up and get involved,” he says.

Mr Cheeseman is encouraging the community to visit the museum at 2 Geijera Place, Kingston, on any Sunday between 10am and 3pm and learn about the contribution rail has made to our region and the nation.

But Mr Cheeseman says due to the current drought conditions, the museum has deferred plans to resume steam train rides until next year due to the higher risk imposed by these onditions.

canberrarail.org.au