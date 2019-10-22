Canberra restaurant cooks up a top spot nationally

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BRADDON restaurant has cooked itself a top spot in TripAdvisor’s 10 best fine dining restaurants in Australia for this year. 

Sage, located on Batman Street, came in as the second best restaurant in Australia in the fine dining category.

It follows Perth’s Friends Restaurant and sits ahead of Port Macquarie’s The Stunned Mullet, which came in third. A South Australian restaurant called fermentAsian came in fourth, with Queensland’s Spirit House, fifth, Sydney’s China Doll, sixth, and Darwin’s Pee Wee’s at the Point, seventh.

Port Douglas’ Watergate Restaurant and Lounge Bar was voted in eighth, Brisbane’s Bacchus, ninth, and Sake Restaurant and Bar in Sydney came in tenth.

TripAdvisor also announced winners in an everyday dining category and a traveller’s choice category but Sage was the only ACT restaurant mentioned in all three. 

When it came to the traveller’s choice awards, TripAdvisor says contemporary Australian is the most popular cuisine across the two dining categories, followed by Japanese and Thai. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAggravated burglary: is this a face you know?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply