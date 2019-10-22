Canberra restaurant cooks up a top spot nationally

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BRADDON restaurant has cooked itself a top spot in TripAdvisor’s 10 best fine dining restaurants in Australia for this year.

Sage, located on Batman Street, came in as the second best restaurant in Australia in the fine dining category.

It follows Perth’s Friends Restaurant and sits ahead of Port Macquarie’s The Stunned Mullet, which came in third. A South Australian restaurant called fermentAsian came in fourth, with Queensland’s Spirit House, fifth, Sydney’s China Doll, sixth, and Darwin’s Pee Wee’s at the Point, seventh.

Port Douglas’ Watergate Restaurant and Lounge Bar was voted in eighth, Brisbane’s Bacchus, ninth, and Sake Restaurant and Bar in Sydney came in tenth.

TripAdvisor also announced winners in an everyday dining category and a traveller’s choice category but Sage was the only ACT restaurant mentioned in all three.

When it came to the traveller’s choice awards, TripAdvisor says contemporary Australian is the most popular cuisine across the two dining categories, followed by Japanese and Thai.