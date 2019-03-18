Canberra teen charged with attempted murder

A TEENAGE boy, 17, has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other serious charges following an incident in Palmerston on Friday (March 15) night.

The teenager allegedly attacked three people in a car (including an 83-year-old) at a residence in Tamborine Close, Palmerston.

Police were called at around 10.15pm last night (March 15) and were challenged by the teenager. They used OC spray before he was restrained.

The 17-year-old was later taken to hospital, along with the three victims, one of whom police say has critical injuries.

He has been charged with attempted murder, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstruction of a Territory official. He is expected to appear before the Children’s Court this afternoon (March 18).

Police would still like to speak with anyone who saw (or has CCTV footage) of the boy in the area of Tamborine Close and surrounding streets prior to 10.15pm on Friday night.

Police can be contacted on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6374403.