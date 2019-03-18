Canberra teen charged with attempted murder

By
CityNews
-

A TEENAGE boy, 17, has been charged with attempted murder and a number of other serious charges following an incident in Palmerston on Friday (March 15) night.

The teenager allegedly attacked three people in a car (including an 83-year-old) at a residence in Tamborine Close, Palmerston.

Police were called at around 10.15pm last night (March 15) and were challenged by the teenager. They used OC spray before he was restrained.

The 17-year-old was later taken to hospital, along with the three victims, one of whom police say has critical injuries.

He has been charged with attempted murder, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and obstruction of a Territory official. He is expected to appear before the Children’s Court this afternoon (March 18).

Police would still like to speak with anyone who saw (or has CCTV footage) of the boy in the area of Tamborine Close and surrounding streets prior to 10.15pm on Friday night.

Police can be contacted on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6374403.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘On-country’ painting captured in photographs
Next articleConcert celebrates Canberra’s young musicians
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply