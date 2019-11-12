Canberra Theatre confirms new director

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Alex Budd at the Canberra Theatre. Photo: Helen Musa.

CANBERRA Theatre Centre has confirmed the appointment of Alex Budd as its new director about two weeks after “CityNews” arts editor Helen Musa reported the news. 

CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, Harriet Elvin, made the announcement today (November 12), saying that Mr Budd was the outstanding candidate from a strong field of applicants from all over Australia and overseas.

“We are delighted to welcome him back, as director, to the venue where he started his career in the performing arts,” she says.

“This is an exciting time for the Canberra Theatre Centre, with a major new theatre identified in the ACT Infrastructure Plan as a priority project in next five years, and Alex is the ideal person to lead the centre during this period of change and growth.”

Mr Budd, who worked as a technician at the Canberra Theatre Centre from 1993 to 1997, before pursuing roles in the theatre industry nationally and internationally, including with Sydney Dance Company, at the Royal Opera House in London, and with Opera Australia, where he has held a series of senior executive roles, says the centre holds a special place in his heart.

“Now to return to Canberra with my family and lead the centre through the next phase of its development is a dream come true,” Mr Budd says.

Mr Budd will finish his current position as the executive producer, touring and commercial, at Opera Australia, before beginning in his role with the centre on February 3.

Exclusive: Alex Budd home to head theatre centre

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLight rail or the trackless, more affordable tram?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply