Canberra Theatre confirms new director

CANBERRA Theatre Centre has confirmed the appointment of Alex Budd as its new director about two weeks after “CityNews” arts editor Helen Musa reported the news.

CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, Harriet Elvin, made the announcement today (November 12), saying that Mr Budd was the outstanding candidate from a strong field of applicants from all over Australia and overseas.

“We are delighted to welcome him back, as director, to the venue where he started his career in the performing arts,” she says.

“This is an exciting time for the Canberra Theatre Centre, with a major new theatre identified in the ACT Infrastructure Plan as a priority project in next five years, and Alex is the ideal person to lead the centre during this period of change and growth.”

Mr Budd, who worked as a technician at the Canberra Theatre Centre from 1993 to 1997, before pursuing roles in the theatre industry nationally and internationally, including with Sydney Dance Company, at the Royal Opera House in London, and with Opera Australia, where he has held a series of senior executive roles, says the centre holds a special place in his heart.

“Now to return to Canberra with my family and lead the centre through the next phase of its development is a dream come true,” Mr Budd says.

Mr Budd will finish his current position as the executive producer, touring and commercial, at Opera Australia, before beginning in his role with the centre on February 3.