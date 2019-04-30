‘Canberra Times’ sold again

By
CityNews
-

“THE Canberra Times” has been sold again, barely five months after Nine Entertainment spent $4 billion acquiring the businesses of Fairfax Media.

Nine has sold off its regional newspapers and printing business to former Domain boss Antony Catalano and Thorney Investment Group for $115 million.

The Australian Community Media and Printing titles, comprising 170 papers and including “The Canberra Times”, “The Newcastle Herald”, “The Illawarra Mercury” and “The Border Mail” were acquired by Nine as part of the original Fairfax deal.

In the July-December, 2018, audit period, sales of the daily Canberra paper continued their more than 16-year slump to 13,808 copies a day during the week, 20,881 on Saturdays and 14,126 on Sundays. To illustrate the depth of the paper’s demise, in 2002 it was selling more than 72,000 copies on Saturdays. 

