Canberrans get an extra public holiday in 2020

THE Monday following Anzac Day will be recognised as a public holiday in 2020.

This will be in addition to the public holiday being observed on Anzac Day, Saturday 25 April 2020. Ceremonial events and activities will be held on the Saturday.

Minister for Employment and Workplace Safety Suzanne Orr said the addition of this public holiday to the 2020 calendar will allow all Canberrans to mark Anzac Day.

“Anzac Day is a historically and culturally significant time for many Canberrans and should be marked as a holiday for everyone… to reflect, while spending quality time with friends and family,” she says.

By declaring this additional public holiday, the ACT will be in line with Western Australia who also observe the Monday public holiday.