Commissioner warns public to avoid landscaper

THE ACT Fair Trading commissioner David Snowden has issued a public warning to not engage with ACT landscaper Daniel Michael Cartwright after he accepted multiple payments without supplying products or services.

Sole trader Daniel Michael Cartwright (ABN 36 363 19 860), has been doing business in the ACT under the names of Cartwright Landscaping, Black Dice Landscaping, Blue Diamond Landscaping and Roush Garden Renovation, and has advertised landscaping services on websites including Gumtree, Hipages and Oneflare.

“Access Canberra has received a number of complaints from consumers who have been left out of pocket by Mr Cartwright. These consumers contacted Mr Cartwright via online classified services,” Mr Snowden says.

“Despite paying deposits for landscaping services that weren’t provided, Mr Cartwright has failed to provide consumers with refunds.

“Given Mr Cartwright’s conduct, I have no option but to issue a public warning notice warning consumers to avoid him and his businesses.

“I urge Canberrans to exercise due diligence before entering into contracts for landscaping services to ensure they are not stung. For example, ask for references from previous customers, obtain multiple quotes, only agree to progress payments based on work completed, and conduct online searches of the traders advertised on the internet. Always avoid large upfront payments made before work has been undertaken.”

Access Canberra is continuing to investigate the conduct of Mr Cartwright. Anyone in the ACT who has had problems in their dealings with Mr Cartwright or his businesses is urged to contact Access Canberra on 13 22 81.