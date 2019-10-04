Canberra’s second crematorium will be public

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH only one crematorium in Canberra, which is privately owned, the ACT government is planning to build a publicly operated crematorium at the Gungahlin Cemetery, according to City Services Minister Chris Steel.

The ACT is the only state or territory where its primary cemeteries are “interment only”, says Mr Steel.

After consultations, he says the community have said they want a crematorium service public service provided by government.

Mr Steel is now appointing the ACT Cemeteries Authority to build and operate a new public crematorium at Gungahlin Cemetery. He says the new crematorium will also meet the burial and cremation needs of religious communities in Canberra such as Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities.

The Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission will set prices at the public crematorium and competitive neutrality principles will be applied to the new public facilities.

Work will soon commence in progressing design and construction of the facility, to be operated by ACT Cemeteries Authority.