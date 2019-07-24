Canberra’s ‘top’ agents have a passion for service

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BUYING or selling a house is one of the biggest transactions for a person, which is why it’s important for current or future homeowners to find a real estate agent who is going to take great care of the whole process.

This week, “CityNews” speaks with some of Canberra’s “great agents”, passionate about giving people the best possible experience when it comes to buying, selling or renting a home.

Honest Sandy tops female agents in the ACT

SANDY Morris has been voted the “most recommended” female real estate agent in the ACT for the past three years, according to ratemyagent.com.au, and it’s likely due to her honest approach with clients.

“Clients want honesty, which is what I give them,” says Sandy, who’s the principal of One Agency Sandy Morris.

“They want to know the truth all the way through the sales process.

“I always tell my clients that it is not in my nature to tell them what they may want to hear and gloss over any risks or issues that may arise.

“Inevitably, I won’t be the agent that tells them the highest potential sale price or only gives positive feedback from open homes.”

Sandy says clients also want to use her real estate expertise to maximise their sale price and overall experience.

“I use this experience to style, market, negotiate and manage the sale process,” she says.

And, she’s become an expert in the sale process after more than 15 years in the industry, beginning her career with one of the larger agencies in town in 2000.

Following many years of working for the larger agencies, and a break in between, Sandy made the decision to join the One Agency network in 2014 as the principal of her own agency, One Agency Sandy Morris.

“[I became an agent because] it was a good fit for my enthusiasm, interpersonal skills and my interest in housing,” she says.

“I did not really know what it would be like at the outset but have found over the years that it is perfect for me, and through my experience and care, I can help people achieve their housing needs given their particular circumstances.”

She’s been voted the “most recommended” female real estate agent in the ACT for the past three years on ratemyagent.com.au. On the same website, she’s also been voted in the top five agents in the ACT for three years and the top 50 agents in Australia at the latest RateMyAgent awards.

As well as being honest, Sandy says these accolades could be because she solves a lot of problems for her clients and she supports them through the entire sales process.

“I am extremely responsive in making sure that every conceivable issue is resolved, from the time I meet a client to potentially sell their home until well after the sale is completed,” she says.

“As a result, I have an extremely high level of great testimonials and referred clients.”

Originally, when Sandy decided to run her own business, it was to focus solely on residential sales but it soon became clear to her that there was a similar need for a boutique agent to provide an exceptional property management service too.

“Like sales, we manage properties all over Canberra and surrounding areas with the majority being in the Tuggeranong valley,” she says.

And when it comes to buying or selling, Sandy says the market is currently buoyant.

“It doesn’t appear to be in a strong positive or negative phase, but vacancy rates remain low and there is significant buyer interest given the recent abolition of stamp duty for first home buyers,” she says.

“It is a time in the market that personal circumstances will dictate property transaction decisions.”

One Agency Sandy Morris. Call 6296 4252 or 0420 380895, email sandymorris@oneagency.com.au or visit oneagencysandy.com.au

Cameron makes buying and selling easy

BUYING or selling properties is one of the biggest transactions of a person’s life, which is why McGrath Woden goes to great lengths to instil trust in its clients and make the process as stress-free as possible, says principal Cameron Whitnall.

“When people decide to sell their property with us, my team and I are honest and transparent and provide a well laid out sales strategy and marketing plan, which gives them a clear direction of the process,” he says.

“We [also] work towards achieving the best possible price.

“Alternatively, with the buyers we understand that this is one of the biggest decisions they will make and our job is to make sure we help educate them on the process of purchasing real estate, keep them updated at all times and make sure their experience with us is smooth and stress free.”

Cameron, who has renovated and sold a few of his own properties before becoming a real estate agent, knows how big the process of selling a house can be, which is why he’s always available to his clients now that he’s an agent.

“I am always available to my clients seven days a week, morning, noon and night,” he says.

It’s something Cameron’s made a virtue of since entering the real estate industry in 2004 with one of the top agencies in the country: McGrath Estate Agents.

At the time, he had a personal interest in real estate and was drawn towards a career in the same after working in the building industry for many years in the ACT.

“[Starting at McGraths] gave me a great understanding of the real estate industry and was a wonderful place to learn,” he says.

Less than a year after starting, Cameron was awarded the REIACT Rookie of the Year award and, also in 2005, was a finalist in the REI Australia Awards achievement.

He went on to open his own office with McGrath Estate Agents in 2011 and says it was the best decision he ever made and, to this day, still loves working in real estate.

Now, Cameron specialises in established residential property (both sales and leasing) and he has been placed in the top 10 agents in Canberra on ratemyagent.com.au for the past three years.

“I think it is important to instil trust with both sellers and buyers so the experience of buying and selling is exciting and also as stress-free as possible,” he says.

“My team and I receive lots of testimonials from clients commenting on the ease of the experience when buying or selling and the fact that it was less stressful than they thought it was going to be.

“This comes down to constant communication and servicing all their needs in a timely manner.”

Living in Canberra’s south, Cameron is a passionate advocate of the area and regards its mountain views and proximity to schools, shopping centres and transport as among the region’s most desirable attributes.

It’s where most of his business occurs but he also regularly sells houses all over the ACT and Queanbeyan.

Cameron says his intimate knowledge of the local area and pricing trends makes him a valuable agent when it comes to representing the sale or purchase of a client’s most valued asset.

And now, after the release of new Federal Government incentives, Cameron says it is a good time to buy property.

“Especially for first home buyers due to two recent interest rate reductions and the exemption of stamp duty for established homes which came into effect on July 1,” he says.

“Also, a typical purchaser is now eligible for 10-20 per cent more in their borrowing capacity as serviceability calculations will be conducted at 5.5-5.75 per cent, versus a previous 7-7.25 per cent.

“Due to these new government incentives we believe that there will be an increase in activity for established homes and this should create an increase in house prices throughout the second half of 2019.”

McGrath Woden, 42 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6124 2500, 0418 624913, email cameronwhitnall@mcgrath.com.au or visit mcgrath.com.au

Andrew’s journey as ‘conductor’ of real estate

ANDREW Thorpe, the principal of One Agency Andrew Thorpe, discovered his passion in real estate more than 12 years ago but he says it was his former careers that set him up for his success now.

For the past three years, based on customer reviews and feedback through the ratemyagent.com.au platform, One Agency Andrew Thorpe in Conder has been placed in the top 10 most recommended agents and agencies (respectively) in the ACT.

“In 2017 and 2019 over the same platform, I was the most recommended agent in the suburb of Banks,” says Andrew, who compares being a “great” real estate agent with a symphony conductor.

“I’ve heard a good real estate agent is likened to a conductor of a symphony; co-ordinating the different players to make a successful transaction a reality,” he says.

“At different points in the process, the real estate agent is a salesperson, a manager, a consultant, a negotiator, a marketer, and above all a communicator, just to name a few.

“So, I believe a person who is able to juggle all the different roles with empathy, passion, discipline and persistence will become an invaluable and a successful real estate agent, and I am able to display these in every transaction.”

But Andrew says his background in other industries has helped him juggle all these roles now.

Looking back, Andrew says his path to becoming a real estate agent began as a newly minted school leaver doing a degree in commerce and psychology at ANU.

After two years in the degree, Andrew decided it wasn’t for him so he took a year off and worked in hospitality and retail.

He then went and studied hotel management, which took him to work at hotels in the ACT and the Sunshine Coast. He says it’s also where he met his now wife.

“The job opportunities weren’t the best at the time on the Sunshine Coast, so we decided to head back to Canberra [and] it was at this point I chose to get out of hospitality,” he says.

“I had an uncle and aunt who were in real estate in Hobart, and formerly in hospitality, so I thought that my skills might transpose well in the real estate industry based on their success,” he says.

“I contacted an old school friend of mine who had just taken on the Peter Blackshaw Real Estate Office in Tuggeranong and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Andrew thrived in the competitive environment of real estate and loved helping people achieve their goals so he decided to establish One Agency Andrew Thorpe in 2015, a year after joining the One Agency team.

For the past 12 years Andrew has built an impressive sales record and says his solid sales background and commitment to building strong relationships has meant that more than 50 per cent of his clients come from referrals.

“I’m a firm believer that customer experience impacts all areas of my business and with a lot of negative stereotypes around our industry [that we deliver poor customer service], I think if you want to stand out, you need to rethink how you treat your customers,” he says.

“I aim to build a great rapport with clients, be transparent and communicate efficiently, while building enduring relationships and generating positive testimonials.”

By doing so, Andrew says he has maintained a great reputation in the community, which is reflected in his ratemyagent.com.au feedback.

One Agency Andrew Thorpe is always welcoming new clients, especially now during a time which is often seen as an undervalued time to sell. “Winter is often under-rated as a selling season,” Andrew says.

“The fact that many competing home sellers hold their properties for the spring often creates a shortage of stock on the market during winter.

“With stock tightening more than demand during these months, there are clear advantages to the winter property sellers.”

Andrew says there have also been some positive boosts for the real estate market in the past month with the ACT First Home Buyer Stamp Duty Concession being brought in on established dwellings (see terms and conditions for this), interest rate cuts (lowest on record), and easing of lending criteria after the banking royal commission.

Based in Tuggeranong, One Agency Andrew Thorpe tends to focus in this district although, like most agents, Andrew says he’s happy to take on listings anywhere in and around Canberra because he will always research the area and target market thoroughly before putting any property on the market.

“I guess I also thrive in the established property market as I really enjoy building relationships with the home owners and buyers, but just love selling so am open to all opportunities,” he says.

One Agency Andrew Thorpe. Call 0402 017912, 6293 9587, email andrewthorpe@oneagency.com.au or visit oneagency.com.au

Nick leads real estate in Canberra’s inner south

BASED in Kingston, the sales director of Purnell Citywide Real Estate, Nick Purnell, is leading his peers in the area.

According to ratemyagent.com.au, Nick was named the RateMyAgent Agent of the Year for Barton and Kingston in 2018 and then again in Kingston this year.

“With the agency being established in Kingston and having been born and bred in the area, I’ve naturally gravitated to specialising in the inner south,” Nick says.

“Focusing on a set area allows me to meet buyers and match them to properties I have on the market or ones I know are coming up which can facilitate a seamless purchase for both parties (potentially without the need for advertising).

“Having said that, I have had the privilege of selling houses outside the inner south and our property management portfolio covers most of Canberra.”

Nick, who’s been a real estate agent for almost 10 years, says Purnell Citywide Real Estate was established in 1987 by his parents, so it seemed a natural fit for him to go into real estate after finishing high school.

“Often my school holidays were spent walking around properties or watching dad renovate homes,” he says.

“I think subliminally this is where my love of property came from.”

In 2015, Nick took a year off to work for Bloc, a top-quality local building company, following the completion of his building degree.

“Bloc was an invaluable experience because it gave me an in-depth knowledge of the building process and the ability to identify quality building in Canberra,” he says.

And while it was invaluable, it also made Nick realise that his heart was in real estate, so he decided to go back to his family’s roots, saying the family business was what he wanted to do long term.

“My priority is making sure the legacy of the agency continues into the future,” Nick says.

“I think some agents forget we work in a service-based industry. People come to us to sell their homes and they choose us because of the perceived service they are going to get, and I aim to exceed those expectations.

“Purnell Citywide, as a boutique agency, has focused on personalised service since 1987.

“I am committed to ensuring that both buyer and seller are happy with the result.

“I believe that any given sale should not be looked at in isolation, rather it is an opportunity to build an ongoing relationship with my clients that will span across purchases of future homes.”

And, Nick says, the professional property management team at Purnell Citywide comprises more than 100 years’ experience, which means it can go on to provide property management services for investment properties and build relationships with its clients across every facet of the business.

Nick’s personal approach as a real estate agent is all about being responsive, approachable, professional and knowing the market.

“If someone has [made an inquiry] on a property, then it’s my responsibility to engage with them straight away so their communication is acknowledged quickly, that their experience with me as an agent is a positive one,” he says.

“This ability to not really ‘switch off’ is something that my girlfriend hates but I am sure it’s something that my clients like.

“I also believe my background in building and construction and strong local knowledge of the history of the area allows me to provide my clients with additional expertise on their purchases and adds to their overall feeling of confidence in their purchase.”

According to Nick there’s no better feeling than helping people make one of the biggest purchases they will ever make, be that a home they may one day raise a family in or an investment property.

“It’s a big responsibility and not something I take lightly,” he says.

Looking at the near future of real estate, with clearance rates showing signs of positivity, Nick predicts the Australian market should see a strong spring season where prices start to move again.

“I have seen a change in the market post-election and since the start of the financial year,” he says.

“There is a definitely a growing confidence with buyers and the changes to the stamp duty concession on established properties means I have been meeting more first home buyers.”

Purnell Citywide Real Estate, Shop 2, 44-46 Giles Street, Kingston. Call 0401 043142, email nicholas@purnellcitywide.com.au or visit purnellcitywide.com.au