News Car closes Cotter Road lane By CityNews - April 11, 2019 A WEST-bound lane on the Cotter Road overpass, above the Tuggeranong Parkway, has been closed following a car crash. The community is advised to seek an alternative route. ACT Fire & Rescue are on scene.