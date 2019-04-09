News Car crashes into Conder shop By CityNews - April 10, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A SHOPFRONT window at Lanyon Marketplace was smashed yesterday (April 9) afternoon when a car crashed into it. The driver was treated by paramedics on scene at Conder but was not taken to hospital. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)