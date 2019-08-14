News Car fire causes delays in Kambah By CityNews - August 14, 2019 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp DELAYS are expected in Kambah due to a car fire at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Sulwood Drive. ACT Fire & Rescue is currently extinguishing the fire. Partial road closures are in place. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)