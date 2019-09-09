Car thieves threaten mum and child in Rivett

TWO women threatened a mum and her young child before they allegedly stole the mum’s black Volkswagen Golf in Rivett on Sunday (September 8). 

The women, a 23-year-old and a 19-year-old, made threats to the mum and child at about 3.45pm.

After investigations, police found the women travelling in a taxi in Rivett at about 3.15 yesterday (September 9). The taxi was stopped and they were arrested.

The 19-year-old woman has been charged with aid and abet an aggravated robbery, riding in or driving a motor vehicle without consent and she was also charged in relation to warrants for unrelated matters. The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, taking a motor vehicle without consent and using an offensive weapon (vehicle).

Both women will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6436748. 

